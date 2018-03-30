By Ashley Gillespie





Photo by Getty Images



A bunch of Kookaburras and Hockeyroos stars spent part of their Good Friday visiting sick children at the Gold Coast University Hospital.





Daniel Beale, Jacob Whetton, Jodie Kenny and Renee Taylor came bearing chocolates and gifts and spent time laughing and talking with the children.



The quartet also signed autographs and posed for photos with the sick kids, who could not be home for Easter.



Queensland-raised Commonwealth Games debutant Renee Taylor, was among the group and spoke to the media



“Being able to come in here and brighten their day is definitely something I feel privileged to do,” Taylor said.



“These little kids are struggling, while we’re sitting in the athlete’s village having the time of our life – something that is almost life changing for us – they’re at the other end of the spectrum, and it’s very life changing for them.”



Brisbane-born Kookaburras star Whetton was excited to visit the hospital.



“Visiting the kids brightens their day and hopefully puts a smile on their faces, and they can put a smile on ours,” he said.



The Hockeyroos will be gunning for a fourth straight Games gold medal on the Gold Coast, but will have to buck the rankings to do so – they’re currently ranked fifth in the world – below England (2nd) and New Zealand (4th).



The top-ranked Kookaburras, led by retiring veteran Mark Knowles, are in good form and aiming for an unprecedented sixth-straight gold.



The hockey action kicks off at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Thursday 5 April. After preliminary face offs in pool matches, the advancing teams from both Pools A and B will play the medal matches on Saturday 14 April.



The Kookaburras are in Pool A in the men’s draw alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd).



The Hockeyroos are in Pool B in the women’s draw alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th).



Hockey Australia media release