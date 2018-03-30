Rohit Paniker





Indian men's hockey vice captain Chinglensana Singh during a training session in Bengaluru.



For about every village in Manipur, there is a minimum of two fulllength football grounds gushing with youngsters enjoying the beautiful game. The same cannot be said about hockey, though. The Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal provides the only Astroturf ground for the Manipuri players to play the sport, with a majority of the players travelling from different parts of the state. The struggle to compete with the state's stupendous football culture is real for the players trying to make it big in hockey, according to Indian men's hockey vice captain Chinglensana Singh.





The 26-year-old is one of the few gems from the northeast to have burst on the scene at a young age and went on to win 2014 Asian Games gold and silver in the Commonwealth Games the same year.



"This is something I have been saying for a long time. The main problem is we don't have any grounds there. We only have one ground, in Imphal. How are we supposed to play if there are no grounds? Facilities are the biggest problem for Manipuri players. There are youngsters travelling about two hours in the bus to come to Imphal. Not everyone is able to do that," Chinglensana told MAIL TODAY.



While comparing football and hockey would be too far-fetched, Chinglensana said there are quality players in the state. "It's absurd to compare football and hockey in Manipur," he said. "There are good players in hockey, it's not that we don't have players. But as I said, there are not enough grounds for them to play on. Whenever I meet any officials, I request them to create more grounds for us. Even I play football whenever I am not training and have time to relax. That's the kind of craze we have for that sport." Chinglensana was handed the vice captaincy last year, efficiently deputing captain Manpreet Singh in the senior team.



The young and dynamic defender has been pivotal for the team, often involved in penalty corner situations alongside drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. "It's been a responsibility that I have enjoyed so far. Never had the pressure, obviously, you have the captain leading the team but I have always played my game. It's been amazing to share my experience with the youngsters in the squad. I am looking forward to more success in the future," said Chinglensana.



The immediate future for the Indian team comes in the form of the Commonwealth Games next month. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, prior to the Gold Coast event, didn't go as planned for the young Indian squad which finished fourth.



Chinglesana said the setback didn't bother the team as they has worked well on tactics. "We didn't think about it much. It was a young side, most of us were rested. Our focus is on the Commonwealth Games now, though the Asian Games and World Cup will follow. "I want to concentrate on this one (CWG). The players often talk about the problems and try to resolve. Chris Ciriello has been another valuable addition to our team and we have improved under him so far. I hope we can give a good show in Gold Coast," he said at the end.



India Today