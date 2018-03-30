Ben Somerford







Kookaburras midfielder Tom Craig’s love of hockey doesn’t follow convention. A year spent in Canada as a toddler spawned a life-long passion which has led to his maiden Commonwealth Games.





In the late 1990s, Tom and his older brother Ben, who has 21 caps for Australia, moved with their parents to Canada’s largest city Toronto, where ice hockey is the number one sport.



“We got into the ice hockey and the Toronto Mapleleafs,” Tom recalls. “I had a Boston Bruins jersey. We got into it.



“It’s exactly what got us into hockey. It wouldn’t have happened had we not gone to Canada. My parents never touched a stick. I don’t even know if they’d seen a game.”



The family returned to Sydney after one year in North America, where immediately upon their return the young brothers wanted to take up their newfound sport.



The Craigs never had any history with hockey, let alone ice hockey, so needed to research clubs to play and the whereabouts of local ice rinks.



“When we got back to Australia, mum bought us a couple of NHL greatest goals tapes,” Tom says.



“When we got back from Canada, Ben wanted to play ice hockey and mum wouldn’t let us.



“We investigated where to play ice hockey and found a local rink. Ben was set on it and being the younger brother I wanted to do what he wanted to do.



“Then mum told us to try field hockey for a year to start and if we liked it, we could play ice hockey, but I’ve got my suspicions she made that up!”



http://www.hockey.org.au/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=wHlvrVySyxU%3d&portalid=2



Growing up in Lane Cove, the pair almost joined Gordon North Sydney Hockey Club but settled on Ryde-Hunters Hill Hockey Club. They never looked back.



“They’re such a good club,” Tom says. “There’s a whole bunch of reasons why.



“It’s home to a lot of my best friends, most people grew up with the club can say that, but a lot of life-long friends I met through juniors.



“The club policy of giving back to the club is great. The club has grown exponentially.



“There’s a long proud history and in recent times we’re one of the more progressive clubs, with our Youtube coaching videos and getting an academy together. It’s a hotspot for juniors.



“We’ve had four homegrown juniors represent Australia, myself, Lachi (Sharp), Ben (Craig) and (national squad member) Tim Brand, while Kirsten Pearce who went to Rio with New Zealand.



“People love the club and it’s infectious. I want to spend all my spare time there to be honest.”



Craig is a keen observer of American sports such as basketball and gridiron but admits he barely follows ice hockey nowadays.



“I don’t quite understand the game to appreciate it, which is quite funny,” he laughs.



Nowadays, hockey and the Kookaburras is his chief focus, with competing at his first-ever Commonwealth Games rapidly approaching.



The tournament represents a major opportunity for Craig, given it is being held on home soil and in close proximity to Sydney where he grew up.



“We’ve got a big neighbourhood back home who’ve all got into hockey for one reason or another but we’re friends first, went to pre-school together, primary school together, we’re a pretty tight-knit group,” he says.



“Everyone will be heading up to the Comm Games which will be such a good experience to play in front of them.



“I know they loved us playing the Oceania Cup in Sydney. A lot of the Ryde contingent will head up. They all love hockey.



“The proximity to Sydney makes it easy, so a lot of people who I love will be watching. I’m really excited about that.”



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), arrived on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.



Hockey Australia media release