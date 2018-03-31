By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt survived a scare from Anderson-Thunderbolt before winning 3-2 in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One match.





It was SSTMI’s fourth consecutive win while the Ipoh school tasted their first defeat in two matches.



Anderson have never beaten SSTMI in the Under-19 league but they surprised the favourites by taking the lead as early as the second minute through Arif Sabron.



But SSTMI stormed back to score two goals in the space of four minutes to lead 2-1.



Muhd Akhimullah Anuar Esook equalised in the fourth minute off a penalty corner and two minutes later, SSTMI were awarded a penalty stroke. Akhimullah converted – taking his tally to seven goals in four matches – to give SSTMI the lead.



Anderson, however, fought back to equalise in the 48th minute through Mohd Syazwan Syafiq Basir.



Muhd Hazzim Amin Hafidz fired home SSTMI’s winning goal in the 58th minute.



SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rah­man was disappointed that his team conceded their first two goals in four matches.



“We let in a goal as early as the second minute due to a mistake by the defenders. It was a wake-up call for my players that they have to play consistently well in every match,” said Wan Roslan.



In an earlier match played at the same venue, Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt edged SSTMI Juniors 2-1.



The Pahang team, who lost 5-0 to SSTMI-Thunderbolt on Wednesday, took the lead through Muhd Syahir Hasif Harun in the 14th minute. But SSTMI Juniors equalised in the 39th minute off a penalty stroke converted by Muhd Ikhmal Hakim Mohd Radzi.



Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini scored the winning goal for the East Coast side in the 53rd minute.



The Star of Malaysia