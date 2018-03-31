



MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - On Wednesday, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team arrived in Uruguay and wasted no time as they hit the pitch the same day to start their preparation for their four-game series against Uruguay. This was followed by two more training sessions on Thursday and one this morning, before opening up the series at the British Schools of Montevideo. USA displayed a great scoring performance on their way to a 6-0 shutout win, as three goals in each half were matched by a defensive unit that limited Uruguay's attacking opportunities.





Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.) started off the scoring early in the first quarter on a USA counter attack. A turnover in the midfield put USA on the attack with some quick passing that found Margo Carlin (Drexel Hill, Pa.) open on the right side of the circle where she was able to find Rose at the stroke mark for a great one-time shot to finish the play. As the teams started to settle in the game, play went back and forth in the midfield before USA found another right sided attack that led to a goal, only this time it was from Maddie Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.) as she carried along the end line and beat the Uruguay goalkeeper with some great stick work and a quick shot to finish the play to put USA up 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.



The U-17 USWNT was able to build on their passing game as the second quarter started up. Uruguay also was able to find some energy with their quick skills and speed through the midfield. The teams traded penalty corner opportunities throughout the second period but it was USA who was able to pull through with another goal off the stick of Rose. Kelsey Reznick (Drums, Pa.) was able to start the play with a great intercept to shut down a Uruguay attacking opportunity and transfer the ball quickly through the midfield where it ended up with Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.). After a great individual run by Morgan, she laid the ball off to Rose at the far post for a clinical finish to put USA up 3-0 going in to halftime.



The second half started off quickly with USA getting right back in the scoring column. This time it was great team defense off a press that caused a turnover where Rose finished the hat trick two minutes in to the third quarter to give USA a 4-0 lead. That spark continued with some solid team defense throughout the lines giving USA another counter attack opportunity six minutes later where this time it was Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.) who stole the ball, weaved her way through the circle for a great finish to extend the lead.



The final tally came from Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.) as she was able to put back a rebound off a penalty corner with three minutes remaining. USA completed the shutout with a great combined effort from Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.) and Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas) splitting time in goal and keeping Uruguay off the board.



A great start for the four-game series as the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team will return tomorrow for game 2 against Uruguay at 3:30 p.m. ET.



USFHA media release