As Indian men’s hockey team seeks to better its silver-winning 2014 show in CWG, head coach Sjoerd Marijne talks to Rutvick Mehta about importance of doing well in Gold Coast

What are the goals you've set for the team from the Commonwealth Games (CWG)?



As Team India, we want to go into every tournament looking to win a gold medal, and that is going to be our endeavour from now on. It starts with the first match at the Commonwealth Games, which is against Pakistan. For us it's most important that we play that match well, and from there build on it. We're not watching the semifinals or finals. Of course, we know the teams that are in fray, and we know their strengths and weaknesses. But again, it's all about focussing on doing our things right.





The CWG is the first big tournament in a crucial year for Indian hockey. How important is it to do well here to set the tone for the rest of the year?



For us, it's important to improve every time we're together as a group, be it at training or in a tournament. We did really well in the New Zealand tour (earlier this year), and that's the kind of process we want to continue. If we continue improving ourselves, the results will come automatically. We're not obsessed with results. Of course, results are important but we're focussing more on what we can control: and that is our areas of improvement and our goals.



The team has beaten some higher-ranked teams in the last few tournaments, but sporadically. Are you confident India can defeat teams like Australia, Argentina and Belgium to go all the way in a big tournament like the CWG?



Yes, absolutely. I'm very confident about that. I see it in this team, in the boys. It shows in the improvements we are making. The top six-seven teams in the world are really close to each other. So, it will never really be easy but it's also good for our sports. That said, we're getting closer and closer to the top teams in the world. If you saw the Azlan Shah, we played really well against Australia and Argentina, and 13 (players) were not there (from the CWG squad). So, that's gives us a massive confidence for the future.



What are the key areas the team will have to focus upon in order to do so?



It is really important to have good pressure on the ball. The more pressure we can create, the more mistakes the opponents will make. Then, we can use our qualities. And one of the most important quality is our speed. Everybody knows that, and we are aware of our strengths.



The other thing is being consistent. That means not having too many unforced errors during matches. The more we lose the ball, the more opportunities the opposition will have. So, if we take away those unforced errors, our quality goes higher, our consistency goes higher, and we will be able to beat the big countries.



It must be good to have PR Sreejesh back but with some old hands like Sardar Singh and Ramandeep Singh missing, do you think this team has enough experience to excel in high pressure situations in a big tournament?



If you see the players who are in this squad, they have tasted a lot of experience over the last two years. Also, the juniors winning the (2016 FIH Junior) World Cup gives them a lot of confidence. After the World Cup, they did really well in the Holland tour, the Asia Cup, the FIH World League Finals and the New Zealand tour. So already, they have a lot of experience. Yes, this will be the next step for them, but I have complete confidence in them doing well here too.







India's silver at the 2014 CWG was one of its high points that season. Do you feel any pressure of matching that silver-winning effort this time around?



No, I'm not bothered about the outcome of myself. Because if I'm busy with the outcome, I create pressure on myself and I create pressure on the team. I'm focussed on the first match against Pakistan, and take it match by match from thereon. By doing that, we don't feel any pressure. The only pressure we put on ourselves is that we want to play so good that we can show everyone how good we are. That already creates enough pressure on ourselves.



India went on to win gold at the Asian Games after the CWG silver in 2014. Hoping for history to repeat itself?



Absolutely. Asian Games is a really important tournament for us this year, and we really want to do well there. It gives us a chance to qualify as the first country in the world for the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics. So, of course, we want to do the same as in 2014, and maybe even a step better by winning the CWG as well.



