Rani and her teammates would have been eagerly waiting for the Commonwealth Games to start. After their Asia Cup triumph last year, the Indian women garnered widespread acclaim and gained enormous confidence.





More than their win, it was their dominance that surprised everyone. But there remained a question whether the new and improved women’s team — playing fast, attacking hockey — could shine on the world stage. The Commonwealth Games will give the women an opportunity to test their confidence and prove their Asia Cup win wasn’t a fluke.



With Olympics champions England (world No. 2), Australia (No. 5) and New Zealand (No. 4) in the field, India will be counted as outsiders.



However, with Malaysia, South Africa and Wales in their pool, qualifying for the semifinals alongside England shouldn’t be too difficult. And in the knockouts, it will be about winning one match to guarantee a medal, “I don't think any team is easy to beat. Every match will be challenging but to begin with a victory will be ideal,” said captain Rani.



“We are going to the Games as serious contenders for a medal. We are hungry to win and build on our reputation as the Asia Cup champions. We have left no stone unturned in our preparations and have worked on every area that has bothered us in the past.”



