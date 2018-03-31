Feroz Khan



The 18-member Indian men’s hockey team that will represent India at Gold Coast 2018 (PTI image)The 18-member Indian men’s hockey team that will represent India at Gold Coast 2018 (PTI image)

NEW DELHI: The winds of change are blowing thick and fast in the heavily scrutinised world of Indian hockey. Under the tutelage of Dutch coach Sjoerd Marijne, the men's team is on a mission to reclaim its lost glory and the early few signs have put them on a solid footing that they are treading the right path.





Their first major test awaits them in Gold Coast [Australia] which will play host to the 2018 Commonwealth Games from April 4-15. In its past two iterations, India have made it to the finals only to fall at the final hurdle against the same adversary, Australia.



But expect no warmth from the current world champions who are playing the hosts this time around provided India manage to make it to the summit clash. They have a mission of their own to continue their CWG domination, having pocketed gold medals on all five occasions since hockey became a part of the games in 1998. Twice India have reached the summit clash – once at home, once in Glasgow – and on both occasions they suffered heavy defeats to the Kookaburras who have an added motivation this time around to give their legendary captain Mark Knowles a perfect send-off now that he has announced he will retire following the conclusion of the games.



After the unceremonious sacking of Roelant Oltmans last year, the reins of the team were handed over to Marijne. In his first two assignments in charge of the men's team, he delivered gold at the Asia Cup last year and then led a successful defence of their bronze medal at the Hockey World League in December.



Marijne is already leaving his imprint on this team having given chances to a host of youngsters, tinkering with the team combination across three tournaments [Asia Cup, Hockey World League and Sultan Azlan Shah Cup]. Innovative and fun training sessions and not shying away from dropping ageing stars [Sardar Singh, Ramandeep Singh, SK Uthappa] in favour of fresh legs [Vivek Prasad, Dilpreet Singh] but at the same time allowing his players enough freedom to express themselves on the field.



That reflected on the 18 members Marijne picked for his first major assignment of a year which is packed with high-profile events including the Asian Games, Champions Trophy and the World Cup.



At the CWG, India have been placed in Pool B alongside Pakistan, England Malaysia and Wales. Defending champions Australia are in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa, Canada and Scotland.



India face Pakistan in their opening clash and if their recent clashes are any indication, this shouldn't be a tough nut for the two-time silver medallists. They bossed over Pakistan in 2017, winning by big margins in all their four clashes. Apart from their traditional rivalry, the fact that Oltmans is coaching Pakistan adds more spice to the contest.



Against Malaysia, India have a dominating record, having beaten them 80 times in 115 matches while losing 17 with 18 of them ending in draws. Against Wales, they have never lost a game but it's England who they must watch out for.



While India are a team that are particularly dangerous on the counter, penalty corners are an area they need to improve upon vastly. They have the luxury of four PC specialists in Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas but need to make it count in demanding match situations. Defending falls on the shoulders of experienced Rupinder and Harmanpreet while captain Manpreet Singh will marshal the midfield which has the likes of Chinglensana, Sumit and teenager Vivek Prasad.



The lightning quick speed of SV Sunil and power of Gurjant Singh will be at the forefront while Akashdeep can be depended upon for his deceptive game. Aided by these, Mandeep Singh, Lalit and the young Dilpreet will be eager to sound the board everytime they have the chance. Guarding the cage falls on the veteran PR Sreejesh and his understudy Suraj Karkera.



The team is not a finished article yet but judging by their recent displays, a gold medal is not a far-fetched prospect.



Fixtures: vs Pakistan (April 7), vs Wales (April 8) vs Malaysia (April 10), vs England (April 11)



The Times of India