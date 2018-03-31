Ben Somerford







Queensland duo Jake Whetton and Daniel Beale have both forged successful 100-plus-game Kookaburras careers but the upcoming Commonwealth Games marks the first time they’ll represent their country in their home state.





The Brisbane-born duo couldn’t hide their excitement about the prospect playing in Queensland when speaking to media on Friday.



Whetton, 26, has 156 caps to his name after his 2011 debut, while 25-year-old Beale has tallied up 126 caps having debuted in 2013.



“Daniel and I haven’t played a game in Queensland and we’ve both been in the team for six years now,” Whetton said.



“That’s something we’ve both looked forward to, coming back being able to play so close to Brisbane, with family and friends coming up to watch you.



“We ran around playing for the Queensland state teams together and you had the parents together watching them, and now for us to represent Australia, for them to be able to come watch us play is pretty exciting.”



Australia is ranked number one in the world currently, won the World League Final in December, has won all five Commonwealth Games men’s hockey gold medals and is the home team but Whetton said the side wasn’t feeling any additional pressure as a result.



“I don’t think there’s any extra pressure for us,” he said.



“We take this tournament really seriously. We start next Saturday taking one game at a game and hopefully we’re there at the end.”



He added: “There’s been fantastic results in the past for both men and women’s programmes. I don’t think there’s any pressure for us to go out and think of that.



“It’s a four-year gap where teams get better and everyone here is such a quality opposition for the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos.



“We go out there as a tournament knowing if we play to our potential, the results will hopefully go our way.



“We’re just taking it one game at a time and hopefully we’ll be there at the end of the tournament.”



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), arrived on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.



Hockey Australia media release