Real Club de Polo came from behind to beat Holcombe 7-4 to reach the KO8 once again, beating an understrength Holcombe with something to spare.





The English club were missing stars like Barry Middleton and George Pinner at the Commonwealth Games while David Ames was out injured.



Holcombe, nonetheless, went ahead when Nick Bandurak spun incredibly quickly on a loose ball to smash home on the turn from a quick move via Jonathan Bretherton and Dan Webster.



Polo, though, were showing up well and making most of the early moves. They had already hit the post before producing some serious style.



Max Plennevaux equalised from the penatly spot – the stroke awarded from play – to level the game at 2-2 and Borja Llorens’ drag-flick put Polo into a 3-2 lead at half-time.



The game was then killed off in the early stages of the fourth quarter when Nano Ortiz bundled in a bouncing ball after Manu Bordas’s run and touch into the circle. Alex Casasayas extended the advantage out to 7-2 with a backhand finish that owed much to the delicious pass on the turn from Plennevaux.



Bandurak did get another two back with a classy field goal with 60 seconds left but too late to change the outcome.



Speaking afterwards, Polo's Borja Llorens reflected on the game: “When they scored first with a field goal counting double, we were a little bit worried. But I think we reacted really well, waiting for the opportunities and finally scored. When we scored the first one, we felt comfortable and it got much easier.



He played against Holcombe last season in the English league but said it was a very different outfit: “We normally spend a lot of time watching the games of other teams; we only had a small amount of video for them but we knew who were their good players."



And it raises the chances of reaching the FINAL4 for a second time in Polo's history.



“All the opponents in the last few years were champions of the Dutch of German league so this time it will be different. We know some of the Herakles players well and know more about their league so we will do ok.”



Euro Hockey League media release