A pair of field goals powered Herakles to victory in their first ever EHL game as they saw off Atletic Terrassa, winning out 4-2 in the second KO16 game in Rotterdam





The Belgian side got their EHL history off to a dream start Jacob Smith turned in an Antonio Sanz del Campo cross behind his back from the left wing to make it 2-0 with a lovely field goal.



That came inside just the second minute but Atletic had one back when Roc Oliva powered in a penalty corner within 60 seconds.



It was a rip-roaring first half with plenty of chances at each end with numerous points of drama and video reviews. Herakles had one field goal called back in favour of a corner but despite all the drama, no further scores accrued.



The crucial moment came just before the end of the third quarter when Louis Hottlet got the vital touch, sliding home a finish to extend the lead out to 4-1.



Again, Atletic replied quickly and got another Oliva corner on the board, setting up a dramatic late corner with lots of emotion but Herakles stood firm to secure their maiden victory.



Speaking afterwards, coach Darran Bisley said: “It’s an historical day. The guys did a really good job to get up to this level and really match it with Atletic. They are very fast and skillful guys and something we don’t face every week but we found that level.



“Huge challenge. It hasn’t sunk in yet but we play Polo. We’ll have a look at them tonight and tomorrow and try to come up with a good plan to get through to the next one.”



