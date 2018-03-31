

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Racing Club de Bruxelles cruised into the EHL KO8 for the second time in their history with a comfortable victory over Dinamo Kazan, winning 9-0.





It took 13 minutes to get on the board, Jerome Truyens breaking in from the left sideline, exchanging passes with Tom Boon, leading to the latter flicking into the roof of the net.



The 2-0 lead quickly became four with Truyens scoring a brilliant solo goal with a rocket on the reverse and Conor Harte added a corner goal in the second quarter for a 5-0 advantage.



Before half-time, Tommy Willems added the third field goal of the game, leading well to get in front of his marker while moving away from goal, making enough space to unleash a great shot into the top corner.



Guillermo Garcia smashed in a sharp chance for another double with 13 minutes to go, making the game extra certain.



Euro Hockey League media release