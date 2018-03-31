

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Boet Phijffer’s close range tip in from a superb Robbert Kemperman backhand proved the only difference as the 2016 champions beat the reigning champions Rot-Weiss Koln to set up a KO8 date with Racing Club de Bruxelles.





Kampong had the better of the early chances with Martijn Havenga drawing a brilliant stop from Victor Aly while Quirijn Caspers lovely shot on the spin went inches wide.



The goal came from a wonderful piece of improvisation when a corner was not fully stopped by Kemperman. He reacted quickly to shift the ball left and release one of his famous backhands which Phijffer tipped in at the right post.



From there, it was big battle with Rot-Weiss offering up few more holes in their armoury but Kampong looked the more dangerous of the two sides.



And they kept making the cleaner incisions in the second half. Aly again did brilliantly to keep out Bjorn Kelleran with an out-stretched boot.



David Harte was inactive for long periods but he was called on with nine minutes to go to keep out a sharp Jan Fleckhaus deflection from a crash ball.



Aly kept out another Havenga drag that kept Rot-Weiss in touch with four minutes to go, keeping it close. Kemperman then fired a corner wide when the German side had no keeper in place, a double goal that would have killed off the game.



But it didn’t matter as Kampong held out a few late attacks to secure their 1-0 win and claim the latest tie in their trilogy.



Euro Hockey League media release