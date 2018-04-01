Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

MBPJ Tigers resigned to being also-rans in MJHL

Published on Sunday, 01 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 33
By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Tigers have given up hope of retaining the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One title after only managing four points from four matches.



This is one of their worst performance in the Under-19 league.

In the opening match, they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Juniors.

In the next two matches they were upset by Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt (3-1) and Anderson-Thunderbolt (4-1) before bouncing back to beat Old La Sallians Association of Klang (Olak) 4-0.

MBPJ team manager Norazizah Mukijan said that they can forget about retaining the league title after struggling in the first three matches.

“We lost eight valuable points in the first three matches. We were considered unlucky in the first three matches as we created chances but were let down by poor finishing.

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

