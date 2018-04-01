

Scotland Under 18 girls v Wales – photo by Duncan Gray



It was a tremendous day two of Scotland versus Wales youth hockey with victories for Scotland U18 boys’ and girls’, a draw for Scotland U16 girls’, and a close defeat for Scotland U16 boys’. The U18 girls’ lead their series 2-0, the U18 boys’ are one up in their series, and it’s in the balance for both U16 teams entering the final day.





The Scotland boys’ under-18 side went one up in the three test match series against Wales after a convincing 4-0 win.



The Scots were two up at the interval through David Nairn of Clydesdale and Alex Riddell of Grange. The home side then doubled their tally with penalty corner strikes from Chris Moon (Gordonians) and Riddell again in the final minute.



Scotland`s U18 girls’ completed the double over Wales with a 3-1 victory in the second test match, the Scots have already won the three game series.



Lorna Crawford (Watsonians) gave the Scots a single goal lead at the interval. In the second half further strikes by Erin Stevens (Grove Menzieshill) and Eve Pearson (Watsonians) put the home side three up before Wales managed a late consolation through Megan Bowen.



Scotland`s U16 girls were held to a draw by Wales for the second time this weekend when the contest ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Grove Menzieshill`s Lucy Smith opened the scoring for the home side only for Tegan Waters to level for Wales two minutes later. In the second Grove Menzieshill colleague Ellie Stott put the Scots ahead for the second time for a 2-1 half-time lead. However, it was Wales` Guenno Marley who scored the only goal of the second half with a penalty corner strike to level at 2-2, and that is how the match ended.





Scotland Under 16 girls v Wales – photo by Duncan Gray



After winning 5-1 yesterday the Scots under 16 boys’ side went down to a single strike by Alex Francis to square the series with tomorrow`s match to decide the final outcome, and complete a sensational weekend of youth hockey.



Scottish Hockey Union media release