

Photo by Mark Pugh



A good opening by the Scotland youth squads against Wales with two comfortable victories with the other games ending in draws.





Scotland`s under 18 girls ran up a clear 4-0 win over Wales at Uddingston last night. They were two up by the interval through Georgia Jones (Watsonians) and Kirsten Cannon (Wildcats). The Scots doubled their tally in the second half through Lexi Sabatelli (Western) and Jones getting her second of the game in the final minute.



The under 18 boys looked to be on the same victorious route at Clydesdale when they led Wales 4-1 early in the second half but the visitors stormed back with three goals by Rhys Bradshaw to finish with a thrilling 4-4 draw. Duncan Gladwin (Cannock) opened for the Scots in four minutes but Bradshaw levelled soon after. By the interval the Scots youngsters were 3-1 up through a penalty corner strike by Fraser Moran (Western) and then Struan Walker (Clydesdale) from open play. The contest looked over when Walker added a fourth for the Scots at a penalty corner but they then fell victim to a Welsh comeback.





Scotland Under 18 boys v Wales – Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland`s under 16s boys’ had no such trouble disposing of their Welsh counterparts as they raced into a three goal lead through the Inverleith pair Charlie Jack and Jake Inglis along with a set piece conversion by Struan Griffiths (Perthshire). Although Wales pulled one back from the spot any comeback was stifled by further goals by Inglis and Alex Wilson (Perthshire) in the final minute.



Scotland U16 girls battled out an entertaining 0-0 draw and will look to take the spoils in the day two of action of the Scotland youth squads against Wales.



Scottish Hockey Union media release