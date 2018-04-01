



MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - Fueled by a solid defensive effort, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team came away with another shutout victory in their second game of the series against Uruguay's U-18 team. As USA kept their opposition off the scoreboard, they took advantage of penalty corner opportunities to win the game 4-0.





Uruguay came out strong with some speed and skill through the midfield. Despite some dangerous counter attacks and a few penalty corners, USA held strong on defense. Goalkeeper Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.) saved a couple point blank shots in the first 10 minutes to keep the game 0-0. USA found some momentum as the game continued and was able to generate some offense with quick passing and more energy through the lines. The efforts paid off as USA found themselves with a penalty corner of their own in the first quarter. Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.) put away a great deflection from a Kelsey Reznick (Drums, Pa.) pass to put USA on the board 1-0.



With each quarter, USA found themselves more in control with their offensive speed and defensive tenacity. They extended the lead in the 40th when Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.) scored on a great individual effort along the left baseline, beating a couple Uruguay defenders and goalkeeper to make it 2-0.



Team USA took control completely by the final period limiting Uruguay on offense as they had no penalty corners or shots in the quarter. USA would also do some work on the offensive end by extending the scoreline as Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.)) scored on two penalty corners to make the score 4-0 to USA.



Overall, game two was great for U.S. U-17 Women's National Team as both teams head in to a rest day tomorrow before the third test match on Monday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tomorrow, USA will explore some of the sights of Uruguay and enjoy some rest.



USFHA media release