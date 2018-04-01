Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are both calling on Australian fans to wear yellow when they watch the sides in action at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





Australian supporters will be out in force for the tournament and fans are encouraged to wear yellow to ensure the players feel a real home ground advantage.



Tickets to the Australian hockey matches have been popular, with the sides boasting a remarkable record at the Commonwealth Games.



The Kookaburras have won all five gold medals since hockey was first played at the games in 1998, while the Hockeyroos have claimed four of the five gold medals.



The Hockeyroos are the first of the sides in action during the Commonwealth Games, playing Canada on Thursday 5 April from 4.30pm AEST.



The Kookaburras’ first match is against South Africa on Saturday 7 April from 4.30pm AEST.



Hockey Australia media release