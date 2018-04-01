Ben Somerford







Daniel Beale says watching Australia win a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics is the reason why he wanted to become a Kookaburra.





The Brisbane-born midfielder has long played hockey but it wasn’t until he watched the 2004 Olympics on TV as an 11-year-old where he set himself to win a gold medal of his own.



Remarkably retiring current Kookaburras skipper Mark Knowles was part of that 2004 side, making this 2018 Commonwealth Games all the more special for the Queensland pair.



“I remember watching him on the TV, especially in 2004,” Beale said.



“Those Athens Olympics made a big impression on me as a youngster and gave me the motivation to one day win a gold medal at the Olympics for myself.”



Speaking about four-time Olympian and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Knowles, Beale added: “He’s definitely been around a long time. He’s done it all.



“It’s going to be sad to see him go. He’s obviously come out and said it’s the right time for him.



“We respect that and wish him all the best post-hockey.”



Beale was part of the Australia’s 2016 Rio Olympics team, while he’ll aim for a second Commonwealth Games gold medal during the upcoming tournament on the Gold Coast.



The Kookaburras lost in the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics having headed into the tournament as one of the gold medal favourites.



The side has evolved since their Olympics disappointment, with a new coaching staff and a raft of new players, although Beale is one of the constants, but he insisted the Commonwealth Games weren’t about Rio redemption.



“Rio was obviously very disappointing,” Beale said. “It obviously didn’t go the way we wanted it to.



“There’s not too much redemption. We’re just trying to focus on this tournament in its own right and do well here.”



Australia have re-grouped since Rio, re-claiming their number one ranking at the end of 2017, after winning the Oceania Cup and World League Final in a positive sign ahead of the Commonwealth Games.



Beale argued the current group was completely different to the side which competed in Rio, with different personnel and tactics.



“We went away from Rio pretty disappointed and with that comes reflection,” Beale said.



“We’ve changed a lot of things. Our squad is completely different, completely new coaching staff, we’re trialling different styles of play. We’ve been doing that for about a year.



“We’re beginning to see what works, what doesn’t. We’ve definitely changed a lot from Rio to now.”



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), are up against Canada first on Saturday 7 April from 4.30pm AEST.



Hockey Australia media release