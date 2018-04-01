Ben Somerford







Australia young gun Renee Taylor says the upcoming Commonwealth Games is a chance for the re-building Hockeyroos to show the world what they’re about.





The Hockeyroos are currently ranked fifth in the world and have entered into a re-building phase since the 2016 Rio Olympics under coach Paul Gaudoin.



Taylor is one of the new faces, among 10 players competing at their maiden Commonwealth Games and one of five players 22 years or under.



Australia missed out on qualifying for the World League Final last year but won the Oceania Cup in Sydney in October.



Mixed results in the International Festival of Hockey along with series against Japan, Spain and China have followed but Taylor said this Commonwealth Games represents an opportunity for the new group to make a major statement.



“We’ve come off the back of Rio and last year, we’re in a really big re-building phase,” the 21-year-old Queenslander said.



“This is probably the first chance for Australia and the world to see the new look team coming out.



“It’s a really good opportunity for us moving forward with a young group moving forward, plus some of the older ones coming back for us.



“We’ve got a really good group of experience and youth.”



Taylor, who is a defender from Everton Park, reflected on 2017’s results as good learning experiences.



“Obviously we want to be on the positive results side,” Taylor said.



“It’s all building and learning experiences. I think we’ve had some good building phases in the last year.



“Now we’ve really got to put our foot down and say ‘hey we’re here, we want to win that gold medal’.”



Among those experienced players to return to the set-up was Jodie Kenny and Emily Hurtz, whose guidance she had sought upon entering the Athlete’s Village on Wednesday.



“I definitely have been sitting in the room asking ‘what’s this like, what’s that like’,” Taylor said.



“It can be an overwhelming experience but it’s good having the likes of Jodie and the experienced girls in the team by your side to guide you through it.”



Taylor said she was loving village life and the Commonwealth Games experience ahead of Australia’s first game against Canada on Thursday 5 April.



“Speaking to the volunteers, everyone is going ‘Aussie Aussie Aussie’,” she said.



“One of the hospital staff came up to us and asked us to sign a shirt. Being able to come in and feel their excitement.



“People say, ‘we want to watch this, we want to watch this’. It’s really incredible to be here.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), arrived on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.



Hockey Australia media release