Francois Goyet’s second half penalty corner saw Saint Germain reach the KO8 for the first time since 2008 as they edged out Three Rock Rovers 3-2 in the first KO16 match of day two in HC Rotterdam.





He deflected home in the 34th the crucial strike. From there, they had some luck as Three Rock hit the bar through Harry Morris and also had two Luke Madeley corners taken off the line.



But the French side held their nerve while Ireland still waits for its first team to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.



In the first half, Rovers also had their chances with Richard Pautz denied by Arthur Thieffry from close range while Ross Canning’s shot was batted off the line by Frederic Gohlke.



Saint Germain, meanwhile, had some brilliant chances of their own with Goyet only denied by the tip of Jamie Carr’s toes.



Martin Genestet’s clever near post move earned their first goal, getting in front of his marker to turn home a baseline cross. Rovers got level when Morris produced a fine turn and thumped in on the stroke of half-time.



Saint Ger had the better of the third quarter and ran up five corners, Goyet tipping in the fourth of them for the lead. When Daragh Walsh was shown a 10-minute yellow, the Paris club held firm until deep into the final quarter and rode the final few minutes in decent shape.



Speaking afterwards, Thieffry said: "Yesterday we saw some video preparations. At the end, we had some messages from the old players from 2008 who said just enjoy it. It's normally a big battle when Ireland plays France; we know its going to be a war!"



As for the KO8 against either Bloemendaal or Dragons, he added: "We really wanted to get a match like this because we are in the home of hockey. Whoever we get, it's the same. We need to improve ourselves and, like today, enjoy it."



Euro Hockey League media release