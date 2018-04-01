

Uhlenhorst Mulheim made it through to the KO8 for the second time in their history with a strong performance against Racing Club de France.





A field goal in the second half from Gabriel Ho-Garcia put them out of range, adding to Lukas Windfeder’s rocket of a drag-flick in the first half.



They had plenty of further chances to go further clear while Racing goalkeeper Corentin Saunier produced some great stops with Thilo Stralkowski and Tobias Matania proving powerful performers in midfield.



And they put the game out of range when Matania got to the left baseline and picked out Canadian star Ho-Garcia who dove in to touch the ball home.



Racing’s best chances came early in the game and then again in the closing minute but they could not break through the German defence with Jean-Laurent Kieffer missing out with a few seconds to go.



Euro Hockey League media release