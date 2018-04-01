

©: Koen Suyk/World Sport Pics



HC Rotterdam produced an incredible comeback from 4-0 down with seven minutes to go to draw 4-4 with Mannheimer HC, earning a shoot-out where, again, they came from behind to record a famous win.





The German champions looked well in control for long periods following first half field goals from Timm Haase and Lucas Vila, putting them four clear.



But Tjep Hoedemakers gave Rotterdam hope when he provided a lovely spin finish to halve the gap. And then Nick Catlin burst through and onto Diede van Puffelen’s bouncing cross, picking up the rebound and then slashing home just ahead of Thijs van Dam.



It came with 60 seconds remaining and sent the game to shoot-out. There, Mannheim scored their first four efforts with Oliver Polkamp shooting wide for Rotterdam. But Berend van Eldonk pulled off a cracking save in the final round while Albert Beltran missed.



That meant sudden death where Jeroen Hertzberger scored for a second time while van Eldonk forced Guido Barreiros to shoot wide, taking the tie 5-4 in the shoot-out.



Reflecting on the goal, Catlin confirmed it was his final touch: “I’m pretty sure I did! [Van Dam] wasn’t far off taking my stick before the ball but I go there just in time. We didn’t play particularly well in the first half and they did a particularly good job of shutting their attack down. As soon as we got that lifeline, that really helped us push on and then anything can happen.



“I don’t score many; it’s probably one of the most important I have scored in my career. In front of 6,000 people, it doesn’t get much better than that. This is why we love playing hockey, occasions like this!



As for the shoot-out hero, van Eldonk added: “First half, they only got two opportunities but got two field goals, making a difference of four. We had to change level in half-time and it sank in the third quarter.



“Last year, we had shoot-outs twice in the Hoofdklasse and lost twice. Again, the first four balls I didn’t come close and it was typical Germans in a shoot-out but I got that final ball.



“I didn’t see where I went but I looked around me, saw the four guys running to me and the whole place going crazy!”



Euro Hockey League media release