

©: Koen Suyk/World Sport Pics



Roel Bovendeert’s hat trick saw HC Bloemendaal complete a comprehensive 8-0 victory over KHC Dragons, sweeping home with two field goals in the second and third quarters.





Dragons did have the opening chance just 15 seconds in when Jeffrey Thys was left alone in the circle but thrashed off course. They did give Bloemendaal and Jaap Stockmann some cause for concern in those opening phases but the Dutch side soon took over.



Jamie Dwyer set the Bloemendaal ball rolling when he popped home the opening goal in the 16th minute, following up after Loic van Doren put a halt to Florian Fuchs’ driving run.



Then Bovendeert took over, latching onto a breaking ball in the circle from Tim Jenniskens and slipping his shot under the advancing goalkeeper.



And the game was pretty much put out of reach nine minutes into the second half when Bovendeert leapt full length to get a diving touch to Sander ‘t Hart’s cross from the right wing.



Bovendeert then completed his hat trick with a glorious tip-in to Florian Fuchs’ bouncing left-wing cross, a quality finish once again from mid-air.



The fourth quarter never really saw Dragons threaten a big comeback and Bloemendaal had their place in the KO8 where they will take on Uhlenhorst Mulheim.



Reflecting on the game, Bloemendaal coach Michel van den Heuvel said the first goal was crucial: “It always depends on who scores first and the first quarter, Dragons gave us a big problem and demanded a lot of us. But after that, we were able to put more pressure on and when we got the first two goals, they had to come forward.



“Then we could use our speed and we got much more confidence in the game. If they scored early, it could have been a very close game. Also, if we played them 10 times, we could lose three or four like that. I didn’t expect it to go like this."



As for Bovendeert, he paid tribute to the forward who spent much of last season out with injury but is now very much back and firing.



“He dis alright today; tomorrow someone else will! I am really glad for him that he made a couple of brilliant tip ins; its one of his specialties.”



Euro Hockey League media release