

©: Koen Suyk/World Sport Pics



HC Rotterdam produced an amazing late comeback to delight a capacity home crowd of over 6,400 as they recovered from 4-0 down to beat Mannheimer HC.





It saw them advance to a KO8 date on Monday where they will meet Uhlenhorst Mulheim – 3-0 winners against Racing Club de France.



HC Bloemendaal beat KHC Dragons 8-0 to set the other Monday KO8 battle with Saint Germain, 3-2 winners agains Three Rock Rovers.



Saint Ger started the day’s action with a hard-fought victory by the narrowest of margins. Martin Genestet’s fine close-range finish was countered by a Harry Morris blast for 2-2 at half-time. Morris also clattered the crossbar in the second half as Rovers had their chances but the Parisians won via a Francois Goyet penalty corner deflection.



Next up, Uhlenhorst Mulheim proved too strong for Racing, Lukas Windfeder’s penalty corner drag added to by Gabriel Ho-Garcia’s close-in finish for a 3-0 success.



The game of the day was undoubtedly the meeting of the host team against Mannheim. The German champions raced into a 4-0 half-time lead with Tim Haase and Lucas Vila putting them in great shape.



Tjep Hoedemakers gave Rotterdam a lifeline with seven minutes left before Mannheim had a third goal disallowed on video. Then, in the last minute, Nick Catlin charged into the circle and thrashed in a reverse for 4-4, earning a shoot-out.



There, Mannheimer HC again went 4-3 up going into the final round of the shoot-out but Berend van Eldonk saved, Albert Beltran scored and then Jeroen Hertzberger netted in sudden death. Van Eldonk forced Guido Barreiros wide and the party began in earnest.



The final game of the KO16 was the classic match-up between HC Bloemendaal and KHC Dragons. The Belgians made a good start but were rocked by the concession of a Jamie Dwyer goal a minute into the second quarter. Roel Bovendeert then added a glorious hat trick of field goals to take the game away from Dragons, eventually running out 8-0 victors.



Sunday sees the first day of the KO8 with Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles taking on SV Kampong at 15.00h (CET) before Real Club de Polo face debutants Herakles, all bidding for a place in the FINAL4.



Before that, the first ever EHL ranking matches will take place. These matches will not be broadcast but will be used to earn potentially precious ranking points by the respective clubs for their national coefficient.



England’s Holcombe face Atletic Terrassa while Dinamo Kazan face Rot-Weiss Koln.



Results

Friday 30 March

M1 KO16: Holcombe HC 4 (N Bandurak 2 FG) Real Club de Polo 7 (M Plennevaux FG (stroke), B Llorens PC, I Ortiz FG, A Casasayas FG)

M2 KO16: Royal Herakles HC 4 (J Smith FG, L Hottlet FG) Atlètic Terrassa 2 (R Oliva 2 PC)

M3 KO16: Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles 9 (T Boon FG, J Truyens FG, C Harte PC, T Willems FG, G Garcia FG) Dinamo Kazan 0

M4 KO16: SV Kampong 1 (B Phijffer PC) KTHC Rot Weiss Köln 0



Saturday 31 March

M5 KO16: Saint Germain HC 3 (M Genestet FG, F Goyet PC) Three Rock Rovers 2 (H Morris FG)

M6 KO16: Racing Club de France 0 HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim 3 (L Windfeder PC, G Ho-Garcia FG)

M7 KO16: HC Rotterdam 4 (T Hoedemakers FG, N Catlin FG) Mannheimer HC 4 (T Haase FG, L Vila, FG), Rotterdam win shoot-out 5-4

M8 KO16: KHC Dragons 0 HC Bloemendaal 8 (R Bovendeert 3 FG, J Dwyer FG)



Sunday 1 April

M9 10.30h KO8 ranking match: Holcombe HC vs Atletic Terrassa

M10 12.45h KO8 ranking match: Dinamo Kazan vs Rot Weiss Koln

M11 15.00h KO8: Royal Racing Club de Bruxelles vs SV Kampong

M12 17.15h KO8: Real Club de Polo vs Herakles



Monday 2 April

M13 09.15h KO8 ranking match: KHC Dragons vs Three Rock Rovers

M14 11.30h KO8 ranking match: Racing Club de France vs Mannheimer HC

M15 13.45h KO8: HC Bloemendaal vs Saint Germain

M16 16.00h KO8: HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim vs HC Rotterdam



Note: Match times and schedule subject to change due to the requirements of television or other factors as determined by EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release