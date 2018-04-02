



Uhlenhorst Mulheim and Racing Club de Bruxelles will contest the ABN AMRO U14 EHL on Sunday as they battled through their groups and the semi-finals of the competition on Easter Sunday.





The tournament started with two groups of three with Ireland’s Three Rock Rovers enjoying a dream start in Pool A in the country’s first entry into the competition.



They beat Bloemendaal 2-1 with Rex Dunlop and a Marcus Empey penalty corner strike putting them two up before Sep Meurs got one back for the Dutch side.



Bloemendaal would then go on to draw with Polo 3-3 with the Spanish side fighting back from 2-0 behind to build a 3-2 lead with goals from Lucas Gui, Jaime Ibran and Albert Costafreda before Casper van der Veen scoring a late equaliser.



It meant a draw for Polo or better would see them advance to the semi-finals along with Three Rock. Lucas Cabot put them in front before Alex Lynch completed the scoring in a 1-1 result.



In Pool B, HTC Uhlenhorst Mulheim began their group with a 1-0 win over Racing with a sixth minute corner from captain Philipp Noertersheuser getting what proved the vital goal.



Racing bounced back with a 3-1 win over England’s Wimbledon with Milan de Witte and Sacha Jochmans building a 2-0 lead before Jonathan Struch-Hibbit got one back. Noah Danzun, though, made the game safe for the Belgians.



Wimbledon ran out of steam in their final group game and so will play Bloemendaal on Monday in the fifth place playoff.



In the semi-finals, Racing took on Three Rock first and raced out of the blocks with three goals in the first 13 minutes as Noah Danzun, Tao Cousin and Sacha Jochmans all weighed in.



Rovers, though, wiped out two thirds of that advantage by the 23rd minute with a Rex Dunlop goal and a direct corner hit from Alex Lynch. They could not force an equaliser, though, and the Belgians were through to the final.



Uhlenhorst made it through to the final as they struck twice in the second half to pull away from Polo, succeeding 3-1.



The Spanish side had led 1-0 when Maurici Elies scored a corner. Noertersheuser levelled before half-time and then a burst of two goals in a minute settled the tie as Paul Bosserhoff and Jannik Enaux put the Germans in control.



MONDAY 2 APRIL

5/6 U14EHL: 09.15h - HC Bloemendaal v Wimbledon

3/4 U14EHL: 10.30h - Three Rock Rovers v Real Club de Polo

Final U14EHL: 12.00h - Uhlenhorst Mulheim v Racing Club de Bruxelles



Euro Hockey League media release