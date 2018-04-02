

Scotland Under 18 boys v Wales – photo by Duncan Gray



A great weekend for Scotland`s youth squads against Wales came to a close at Glasgow Green – they all won their three match test series – under 16 boys 2-1, under 16 girls 1-0, under 18 boys 2-0 and best of all under 18 girls with three straight victories.





It took the under 16 girls 26 minutes to get their noses in front when Jennifer Tait (Granite City Wanderers) broke the deadlock. The Scots youngsters went two up only three minutes later through Ellie Rutherford (CALA Edinburgh). The 2-0 score line stood until the final minute of the contest when Tegan Waters converted a penalty corner, but it proved little more than a consolation.



Under 18 boys took their series in style with a 6-2 win over Wales to edge out Wales 2-1 to finish on top. The Scots moved into an early two goal lead, Euan Burgess (Watsonians) at a penalty corner and Joel Davenport (Grange) were on target.



By half-time the lead was reduced to 3-2, Alex Wilson (Perthshire) scored again for the hosts but Wales retaliated through a double from Joseff Moyse.



But the Scots youngsters were in control in the second half, Burgess and Wilson added a second to their individual tally while Jake Inglis (Inverleith) got the other.



And on to the under 18 level – both youth squads recorded a 5-2 win over their Welsh visitors. The boys were two up midway through the first half through a penalty corner strike by Robbie Croll (Grange) and Wildcats` Andrew McConnell. Rory Calderwood pulled one back for Wales but the two goal advantage was restored before the interval with another set piece conversions by Fraser Heigh (Watsonians).



Rhys Bradshaw pulled the score back to 3-2 from the spot but the Scots were not to be denied with further goals from John Stephen (Perthshire) and Ralph Weissen (Grange) to finish worth winners.



Having won their earlier games 4-0 and 3-1, the under 18 girls completed the treble with a 5-2 win. But the Scots were a goal down at the interval with Lily Robeerts putting the visitors in front in only three minutes.



There followed a goal avalanche with five in as many minutes. Emily Dark (Dundee Wanderers) levelled at 1-1, then the Watsonians pair Olivia Bell and Georgia Jones advanced the scoreline to 3-1. A minute later Emily Drydesdale scored again for Wales from a set piece only for Jenny Walls (Grove Menzieshill) and Jones again to advance Scotland`s tally to five.



It was a great weekend for the Scotland and Wales youth squads and an exciting and entertainment series of youth hockey.



Scottish Hockey Union media release