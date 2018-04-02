By Andrew Alderson



Men's Black Sticks veteran Shea McAleese put it best summing up New Zealand's record since hockey debuted at the Commonwealth Games in 1998.





The men's side secured silver at Manchester in 2002 and bronze at Delhi in 2010.



"This is my fourth Games and the three previously we have definitely underachieved.



"I was having a talk to [coach] Darren [Smith] about it; we were fifth in Melbourne, third in Delhi and fourth in Glasgow.



"Traditionally we haven't gone as well as we would've liked."



The 33-year-old made the statement with clinical candour. He said those circumstances led to the "sole reason" he was still playing after racking up 258 caps.



"Because I've got a huge belief in this group. Post-Rio [Olympics] I contemplated retirement, but the talent coming through has given me the desire to keep playing and chasing gold.



"I'm excited for the Games to begin. It feels like there's some unfinished business."



English footballer Gary Lineker once said: "Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win".



The same applies to Australian men and Commonwealth Games hockey. They have won every gold. As the current world no.1s, the hosts will remain tough to beat on the Gold Coast.



Coach Darren Smith suggested "they will cause problems in our pool".



New Zealand are currently ranked ninth in the world, but fourth in this event behind Australia, India and England.



Smith welcomed back "half a dozen guys" from the European leagues and lamented the absence of Simon Child, Blair Tarrant and Blair Hilton.



The women's Black Sticks have a better record than the men at the Commonwealth Games with silver at Delhi in 2010 and bronze at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and Glasgow in 2014.



They have come closest to gold, after fighting back to 2-2 against Australia in the final at Delhi, courtesy of a last minute goal to take the match into extra time and an unsuccessful penalty shoot-out.



Coach Mark Hager is seeking to complete a set of gold, silver and bronze medals since his tenure began in January 2009. Australia has won gold on four occasions, with the exception coming in 2002 when India defeated England in the final.



"I'm pretty sure we'll go okay if we get our defence right," Hager said.



"The last few tournaments we've leaked a few too many goals and haven't put on enough scoreboard pressure. We also want to improve our penalty corner and goal scoring conversion rates."



Hager would not be drawn on midfielder Tessa Jopp's withdrawal from the team last week for "medical reasons".



He said she remained in "good health" but want to afford her and her medical staff privacy to attend to the matter.



Amy Robinson replaced Jopp in the squad.



The New Zealand Herald