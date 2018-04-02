Ben Somerford







Life has changed a lot for Jodie Kenny since her last-gasp heroics in the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal match, with the birth of her first child Harrison in June.





The 30-year-old Hockeyroos defender took time away from the game after the 2016 Rio Olympics to start a family, returning to the national set-up earlier this year.



Kenny, who is the only mum in the Hockeyroos team, said she was loving motherhood although it brought its own unique challenges as an elite athlete.



“It’s given me that balance in life,” Kenny says. “He’s the most amazing gift that I’ve ever had.



“It comes with its challenges as well, being a mum and athlete. It takes a lot more organisation.



“You can’t just jump out of bed, put your training kit on and off you go to training.



“You have to think of him first and his priorities and try and organise everything else.



“It’s the most amazing experience knowing he’s going to be here for a few games watching his mum.



“Obviously he doesn’t understand now but hopefully he can look back on these games and know that he was a big part of my life.”



The Wamuran product said she was extremely nervous upon her return to the Hockeyroos team in January.



However, Kenny scored in her third game back against Spain in January and showed during the Test Series she still retained plenty of her ability.



“Maybe not at top level,” she modestly says.



“When I left I was the Hockeyroo of the Year, so that was a big place to come from.



“Obviously, pregnancy changes you and your body. I’ve definitely got a little bit to come, but I’m really happy with how far I’ve come since returning.



“I keep improving which is a nice feeling.”







Kenny’s motherly presence has also extended beyond the home, helping guide her younger Hockeyroos teammates.



Ten members of the 18-player Hockeyroos team in the Gold Coast are competing at their first Commonwealth Games.



Kenny has previously competed at two Olympic Games, one World Cup and one Commonwealth Games, where she memorably scored an equaliser in the last minute of the gold medal match against England to send the game to a shootout.



Those experiences have ensured she can provide wisdom to her younger teammates.



“Being there for a bit of guidance as well to settle the nerves,” she says.



“It can be an overwhelming experience.



“You’ve got to get them settled in nice and early so they can play the game they’re capable of playing rather than being affected by nerves and the crowd and all the things which come with big events.



“I definitely have that bit of extra responsibility.”



She adds: “I’m excited to get back into the squad and be a part of it again. It’s made all of that hard work to get back in there really worth it.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), are first up against Canada on Thursday 5 April 4.30pm AEST.



Hockey Australia media release