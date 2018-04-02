Alexie Beovich







The Hockeyroos will look to add a fifth Commonwealth Games gold medal to their record this month and history says that they should get close.





Since the introduction of hockey to the Commonwealth Games in 1998, the Australian women’s team has won four of five possible gold medals.



At the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in Malaysia, the side secured their first gold medal by defeating rivals England 8-1 in the final match of the tournament.



During this run, Australian athlete Alyson Annan scored a record setting 11 Commonwealth Games goals. The record still stands today.



The Hockeyroos went into the 2002 Commonwealth as favourites after an impressive run heading into the Manchester Games.



The side dominated in their pool matches but were unable to defeat home team England in the semi-finals. Australia went on to defeat New Zealand 4-3 to secure the bronze medal.



The 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games saw Australia take home two more gold medals.



In 2006 Australia defeated India 1-0 in the gold medal match and in 2010 they defeated New Zealand 4-2 in shootouts.



Current Hockeyroo Emily Hurtz played in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and was the leading scorer for the tournament with four goals to her name. A repeat performance like that in 2018 would certainly hold Australia in good-stead.

Australia’s most recent performance in the Commonwealth Games was without a doubt their most exciting one.



With 12 seconds left in the gold medal match, Australia was trailing 1-0 against England, thanks to a remarkable goal from Jodie Kenny the team staved off defeat and went on to win gold via shootouts.



Kenny scored an amazing nine goals throughout the 2014 Games but it was that final clutch performance that will stick with her forever.

Teammate and now captain Emily Smith remembers the goal fondly as she was on the bench “jumping around like a pelican” when the ball found the back of the net.



Australia went on to win 3-1 via shootouts thanks to an impressive performance from current Hockeyroo Rachael Lynch who deflected two successive shots.



In 2018, if the Hockeyroos can capture some of the spirit they had four years ago, they’ll be well on their way to securing a gold medal.



Hockey Australia media release