Atletic Terrassa and Dinamo Kazan won their EHL ranking matches against Holcombe and Rot-Weiss Koln respectively, winning out 8-4 and 10-8 in high scoring ties.





For Atletic, they were ahead within just 45 seconds when Marc Salles slapped home a Roc Oliva cross but they were behind due to two field goals from Nick Bandurak.



Atletic got back on terms when Oliva scrambled in an equaliser for 4-4 and they went in front in the 16th minute 6-4 courtesy of a Dani Malgosa backhand shot.



The game was made safe in the second half when Joan Tarres scored a brilliant individual goal for 8-4 and plenty of breathing room.



Dinamo Kazan pulled off something of a shock when they beat 2017 champions Rot-Weiss Koln 10-8 in the second ranking match in Rotterdam.



Tom Grambusch’s corner goal got the German side off to a good start but they were soon 4-1 behind as Denis Shchipachev converted a penalty stroke and Linar Fattakhkov’s deflection put them in great shape.



Grambusch got another back from a corner but Dinamo began to believe when Pavel Golubev cracked home a third field goal. They survived a glut of corner chances and other moments of drama to stay 6-2 ahead going into the final quarter.



Marco Miltkau got two back with a field goal early in the final quarter but Nikolai Komarov kept edging Kazan away, scoring once with a cracking shot for 8-4.



Tom Grambusch’s stroke reduced the margin to two with eight minutes to go but Komarov found an empty net to ease the pressure at 10-6. Again, Rot-Weiss fought back via Mats Grambusch but the Russians held on for a win that will make a difference in their national ranking and chances of staying with two teams in the EHL.



Euro Hockey League media release