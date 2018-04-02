Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Just Hockey

Atletic and Dinamo earn Spain and Russia extra ranking points

Published on Monday, 02 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 39
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics

Atletic Terrassa and Dinamo Kazan won their EHL ranking matches against Holcombe and Rot-Weiss Koln respectively, winning out 8-4 and 10-8 in high scoring ties.



For Atletic, they were ahead within just 45 seconds when Marc Salles slapped home a Roc Oliva cross but they were behind due to two field goals from Nick Bandurak.

Atletic got back on terms when Oliva scrambled in an equaliser for 4-4 and they went in front in the 16th minute 6-4 courtesy of a Dani Malgosa backhand shot.

The game was made safe in the second half when Joan Tarres scored a brilliant individual goal for 8-4 and plenty of breathing room.

Dinamo Kazan pulled off something of a shock when they beat 2017 champions Rot-Weiss Koln 10-8 in the second ranking match in Rotterdam.

Tom Grambusch’s corner goal got the German side off to a good start but they were soon 4-1 behind as Denis Shchipachev converted a penalty stroke and Linar Fattakhkov’s deflection put them in great shape.

Grambusch got another back from a corner but Dinamo began to believe when Pavel Golubev cracked home a third field goal. They survived a glut of corner chances and other moments of drama to stay 6-2 ahead going into the final quarter.

Marco Miltkau got two back with a field goal early in the final quarter but Nikolai Komarov kept edging Kazan away, scoring once with a cracking shot for 8-4.

Tom Grambusch’s stroke reduced the margin to two with eight minutes to go but Komarov found an empty net to ease the pressure at 10-6. Again, Rot-Weiss fought back via Mats Grambusch but the Russians held on for a win that will make a difference in their national ranking and chances of staying with two teams in the EHL.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.