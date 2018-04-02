

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Herakles’ fairytale story in the EHL continues as they won a dramatic shoot-out against Real Club de Polo to advance to the FINAL4, winning out in sudden death.





For Nico de Kerpel, he got to score the winner, bouncing back from the depths of despair of missing in the final round of the regulation series to score in the third round of sudden death, eventually winning it 7-6.



“This is crazy," de Kerpel said of the moment, one which he got to celebrate with the fans of the club he has been part of since he was four years old. "It’s the craziest thing that’s happened to me for our club. I hope we are going to have a lot of support because a lot of ours were on holiday so we will have even more and we will make it one hell of a holiday!”



Normal time had ended 1-1 with both sides nailing penalty corners, Borja Llorens scoring his second of the weekend before Amaury Keusters followed up to equalise in the second half.



In the early stages, Polo looked the more likely to get up and running with a series of backhand shots that either went over or were saved by Amaury Timmermans, keeping the scoreboard blank at the break.



The deadlock was broken seconds into the second half with Llorens firing in from the left angle for a great opener. Timmermans then was required to keep out an excellent Max Plennevaux shot with his knee.



But Herakles kept on pressing forward and got their reward in the 40th minute when Keusters was in the right place to flick into the net.



That meant a shoot-out in which Herakles had the early advantage when Timmermans saved brilliantly with his stick but it ended at 4-4 when de Kerpel’s shot rolled onto the post.



Two more rounds were scored before Llorenc Piera scuffed a shot wide and de Kerpel had his chance to win it, flipping to his reverse and firing home.



“I was really down after the first shoot-out," de Kerpel added. "The guys asked if I wanted to take a second one and I told them if they missed, I would go up and take my chance the second time. I was so happy I got a second chance because it's not something you get everyday."



His coach Darren Bisley reflected on the tie: “Tight game, the guys executed the shoot-outs really really well, unlucky to miss one and they handled the pressure amazingly. They are classy players, all five of them, and took their moments. The captain, after missing one, stood up after missing one which shows his class.



“It was up to the players who felt it and Nico jumped forward. His whole career he has been waiting for a moment like this. He probably missed the first one on purpose so he could score the winner!



“You saw what it meant to the crowd itself, to our club. We will put on a massive show in the FINAL4.”



Euro Hockey League media release