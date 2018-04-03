

Taking the last penalty shot, Mvelo Mthombeni from Amanzimtoti High School takes on Kingsway’s keeper Teneze Tsouros during the rolling penalty in the semi-final of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge, which took place at 3 Schools Trust on Sunday.PHOTO: supplied



AFTER an absolute humdinger of a final, Amanzimtoti High School sealed their fourth win in a duplicated 2017 performance in the Durban South Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge in South Africa at the 3 Schools Trust Astro last week.





Chris Clarke, coach for Amanzimtoti said “The first match of this tournament against Kuswag was our first game of the year. It was a very enjoyable event although it was hot all the teams stepped up their games, especially New Forest.



“This year the hockey was much harder.



“We started out well, and even though the girls got tired during the day, they managed to hold it together. It was an incredibly tough final against Kuswag, who dominated once we had scored our goal — but the girls managed to maintain their composure to make it to the final whistle.”



Amanzimtoti High School is the fifth team to secure a spot at the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge Grand Finals that will be held in July at St Mary’s DSG.



They join Durban Girls’ College (Durban Central Regional), St Anne’s Diocesan (Pietermaritzburg Northern Regional), Epworth School (Pietermaritzburg Central Regional), and Ferrum Hoërskool (Northern KZN Regional).



News24