Euro Hockey League – FINAL4; HC Bloemendaal, May 26 and 27, 2018



HC Bloemendaal will host the FINAL4 of this season’s Euro Hockey League on Saturday 26 May and Sunday 27 May at their famous ’t Kopje venue.





The announcement comes in the wake of an enthralling weekend at HC Rotterdam with packed stands enjoying world hockey’s best club competition.



And the FINAL4 looks set to be another great spectacle with the host club due to face HC Rotterdam in their semi-final while 2016 champions SV Kampong face the fairytale story from Belgium, Herakles.



It will be the fourth time Bloemendaal has hosted the EHL, welcoming the event in 2011, 2013 and 2015, winning the title on home turf in 2013.



Bloemendaal chairman Els van Mierlo is looking forward to the weekend already: “The EHL at Bloemendaal is always a party: a lot of top sport in a great atmosphere.



“There are always so many volunteers who want to help and of course we will have the Bloemigans there in large numbers. At the end of May, we are going to make it a great party!”



Hans-Erik Tuijt, chairman of the EHL, is happy with host Bloemendaal: "We are really delighted to be back in Bloemendaal. We have so many good memories of attractive EHL tournaments on ’t Kopje and this will be another superb showcase of club hockey for everyone to enjoy.”



Florian Fuchs lit up the KO16 weekend in Rotterdam and is sure to be one of the star attractions when he lines out for Bloemendaal at the FINAL4.



He has previously won the competition with UHC Hamburg and is looking to join a rare group of players who have won the crown with two clubs.



“It’s something we have worked hard for and have been looking forward to. Having it at our home club is unbelievable. There is nothing better than EHL at your home club and I am counting the days already.



“In Hamburg, I played KO16 at hosts so I know how it is. It was so busy and an unbelievable atmosphere. From the years before, I know with UHC playing at Hamburg, Bloemendaal does an incredible job every single time. It maybe even bigger this time with the club putting a huge amount of effort into it and we will make a fantastic event. With all the fans behind us, it will be amazing.”



Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, 4 April on the EHL website. Daily tickets bought through the website are priced at €25 for adults and €15 for children.



When bought at the box office at the venue, adult tickets will be €30 with children €17.50.



Euro Hockey League media release