KHC Dragons and Mannheimer HC won their respective ranking matches on Monday morning, earning their respective nations a boost in the EHL ranking list.





Dragons won a crazy 20-10 ranking match with Three Rock Rovers to finish in ninth place with the Irish club ending in 13th overall.



Jeffrey Thys guided home the only goal of the first quarter to set the ball rolling before Arthur van Doren, Timothy Luyten and Henri Raes added field goals in the second quarter with Alex Hendrickx scoring a penalty corner for 9-0 at the big break.



Florent van Aubel, Felix Denayer, Robbert Rubens and Gregory Stockbroekx made it 16-0. Rovers rallied with John Mullins and Harry Morris both scoring in the 48th minute with field goals.



Van Aubel and Denayer added two more quick goals for Dragons before the Dublin club scored three field efforts in the closing minutes via Daragh Walsh, Jody Hosking and Kevin Mullins, hitting double figures.



Mannheimer HC eased to a 7-0 win over Racing Club de France to take a ninth place finish to aid their country’s ranking coefficient while Racing ended 13th in the ratings system.



Danny Nguyen’s early field goal, coupled with a Tim Haase corner flick put them 3-0 ahead with just nine minutes gone and they were rarely in trouble after that.



Indeed, RCF keeper Corentin Saunier produced a wealth of saves to keep the score down though Mannheim did get further field goals in the third quarter through Tino Nguyen and Patrick Harris.



