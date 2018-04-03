Ben Somerford







Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles says he had no idea he’d be named Australia’s 2018 Commonwealth Games Flag Bearer and was shaking on stage.





The 34-year-old, who hails from Rockhampton but resides in Brisbane, received the prestigious honour at Monday night’s Team Reception at The Star Gold Coast.



The veteran defender’s teammates along with most in the room let out a big roar upon the announcement of Knowles as Flag Bearer.



“That was it. I hadn’t heard anything,” Knowles said.



“I probably would’ve liked some more notice. I probably missed a few people (during my speech).



“That’s why you probably heard the team’s roar.



“I had my jacket undone, every person on the whole way up wanted to shake my hand and I could not get my jacket done up because I was shaking so much.”



Knowles said he hadn’t thought much about the honour in the lead-up to the games, although some practical jokes from teammates got him thinking.



“As it got closer today, we started to hear whispers and my teammates started to play jokes with me in the hallway waving the flag around my head I started to think about it a bit more, but not really,” he said.



Knowles will retire after this Commonwealth Games, having previously claimed gold medals in Melbourne, Delhi and Glasgow with the Kookaburras.



He said the honour was a win for team sports.



“I think part of me says there’s a lot team sports in the building,” he said.



“This could be a reward for the team athletes here. The thing that I didn’t say, and I found it hard to know exactly what to say, it’s about growing and moving as a group.



“Steve (Moneghetti) made that clear to me in Glasgow. I loved the way he conducted us as a team, that every athlete tries to come together.



“For me, that’s part of my goal. I’m someone that says ‘hello’ to everyone in the village.



“It’s growing up in the country, you always want to know everyone and say ‘gday’ to everyone.



“The second part for us is we have to be able to inspire the next generation and I’m a massive advocate for that.”



Knowles also added some words of wisdom for his fellow athletes ahead of his fourth games.



“When I speak to the athletes around the village I’ll say ‘this is my fourth time at all different stages of my career, you have to enjoy it’,” he said.



“There’s so much pressure on being elite. I’ve been through it as the world’s number one, I’ve been through it as an Olympic champion, as the favourites for an Olympic gold, I’ve been through as World Player of the Year, as soon as we lose the enjoyment of being young males or females in this sporting landscape a lot can go wrong.



“For this team you have to smile, look people in the eyes and say good morning, you say ‘gday’ and shake people’s hands.



“That’s what they’ll see out of me, rather than just waving the flag.”



The Kookaburras, who are in Pool A alongside New Zealand (ninth), Canada (11th), South Africa (15th) and Scotland (23rd), are up against Canada first on Saturday 7 April from 4.30pm AEST.



Hockey Australia media release