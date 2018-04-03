Ben Somerford







Retiring Kookaburras captain and three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mark Knowles has been named as the Australian Flag Bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





The 34-year-old Queenslander, who hails from Rockhampton but resides in Brisbane, received the prestigious honour at Monday night’s Team Reception at The Star Gold Coast.



Australian Team Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018 Steve Moneghetti made the announcement, honouring Knowles who has enjoyed a decorated career which will conclude after the Commonwealth Games.



Knowles will compete in his fourth Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast having won gold in Melbourne (2006), Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014). He was the Australian Flag Bearer at the Closing Ceremony in 2014.



The veteran defender has represented Australia 318 times scoring 30 goals, while he’s collected numerous team and individual awards, including winning gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics as well as bronze medals in 2008 and 2012.



He is also a two-time World Cup winner (2010 and 2014), four-time Champions Trophy winner (2005, 2008, 2009 and 2012), former FIH World Player of the Year (2014) and former FIH Young Player of the Year (2007).



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier congratulated Knowles on behalf of the organisation and the entire hockey community.



"This is a fitting tribute to one of Queensland's and Australia's most prolific and highly decorated athletes," Favier said.



"Mark is a humble but highly driven sportsman who has always been incredibly proud when representing his country.



"To have this honour at this games is well deserved and all of the hockey community stand together in our applause."



Hockey Australia media release