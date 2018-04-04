

©: Hannie Verhoeven



Uhlenhorst Mulheim landed the ABN AMRO U14 EHL on Monday morning in Rotterdam as Paul Bosserhoff scored the crucial goal to eventually win their final battle with Racing Club de Bruxelles.





It capped a 3-2 win in the final of the high octane tournament, two days of top quality action between some of the rising stars of the club game on the continent.



In so doing, they became the first German club to win the competition, taking over after two years of success from SV Kampong.



Uhlenhorst had won their group game against the same opponent by a single goal too before both won their respective semi-finals, seeing off Real Club de Polo and Three Rock Rovers to earn their shot at the title.



Racing burst into an early lead when Gaspard Cornez Massant netted just four minutes into the game. Leonard Dickel equalised in the 11th minute but Alexandre Tardieu restored the Racing lead moments later.



From there, Uhlenhorst turned things around, getting back on terms in the 22nd minute via Jannik Enaux before Bosserhoff completed the comeback and they held on for the victory.



In the bronze medal match, Ireland’s Three Rock came from a goal down to beat Polo 2-1, a fine finish from their first EHL journey for the country.



Santiago Zaldua gave Polo the perfect start between two evenly matched sides – who drew in the group stages – before Cian Tucker equaliseed just before half-time.



The vital goal came 35 minutes in when Mark Smyth scored from play and while the Spanish side threw everything forward in the closing 15 minutes, Rovers held on for the medal.



Bloemendaal closed out their campaign with a win over Wimbledon in the fifth place playoff game.



The players were presented with their medals in the clubhouse by EHF President Marijke Fleuren, HC Rotterdam chairman Diederik Chevalier and FIH World Player of the Year Arthur van Doren.



Uhlenhorst Mulheim were then presented to the packed crowd during half-time of the HC Rotterdam game against the German club’s senior team in the KO8.



Euro Hockey League media release