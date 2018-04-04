



MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - The U.S. U-17 Women's National Team are heading home tonight following a final exclamation mark on their Uruguay tour. As both sides battled throughout the first half with most action in the midfield, USA struck first and never looked back en route to a 4-0 victory.





The opening half showed two battle tested squads take turns challenging the other's defensive strategy. Both USA and Uruguay earned penalty corner opportunities in addition to good circle penetration. At the end of each offensive push was the opposition's goalkeeper, which neither side could find a solution to as the score remained 0-0 at the halftime horn.



It was a much different tale on the pitch in the third quarter as USA came out of the gate with energy and passing, catching Uruguay off guard as the red, white and blue were able to up their attacking intensity. It didn't take long for the amped up offense to yield results. In the 35th minute, USA was awarded a penalty corner, where Kelsey Reznick (Drums, Pa.) was able to find Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.) for the deflection. The goal was Halsey’s third goal off a penalty corner for the series. Moments later in the 41st minute, as USA was putting pressure on the attacking circle, the ball bounced across over to an anticipating Kara Heck (Berlin, N.J.). Heck took the ball out of the air and finished on a perfect one-time effort to double up USA's score.



The goal resulted in USA gaining more control on the field, opening up the game much easier in the process. With time winding down in the quarter, Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.) made a strong individual effort as she sliced through the top of the circle and fired a forehand shot behind Uruguay's goalkeeper to end the quarter with USA firing on all cylinders. Three goals in nine minutes put USA in solid control of the game entering the final frame. A final USA score would put the game away for good in the 54th minute as Josie Varney (Smithfield, Maine) collected a rebound and lifted the ball into the net to make it 4-0.



"I am very proud of the team and what they did in the series," said Jarred Martin, U-17 USWNT Head Coach. "They were quick to make changes and played some really good hockey through the four games against a good Uruguayan side. Each game brought different challenges that the team handled well as a group. This young group brought intensity and focus to each day of the tour which paid off in the quality of play, great team defense, and some fantastic goal scoring. They were a pleasure to coach and made this tour truly enjoyable for me and the coaching staff, Kelly Doton and Jennifer Stone."



USA completed the sweep with the win, conceding one goal and scoring 17 in the four-game series. The team will return home for a short rest period before participating in a technical camp April 27-29.



USFHA media release