THE Games have not even started but one Malaysian athlete is already down with an injury.





The national women’s hockey defender Juliani Mohamad Din injured her right knee during training at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Monday.



Juliani, who will be featuring in her fourth consecutive Games, said it was unfortunate that she picked up the injury.



“I was looking forward to featuring in my fourth consecutive Games but it all had been shattered after I suffered the injury,” said the 31-year-old.



“I feel pain in my knee and I limped out of the field. I am not sure how bad my injury is. I will go for an X-ray to see whether I tore a muscle in my knee. I pray that my injury is not serious as it can jeopardise my chances of playing,” said Juliani.



Malaysia will open their Group A campaign against world No. 10 India on Friday while the other matches are against world No. 14 South Africa (Saturday), world No. 2 England (April 9) and World No. 26 Wales (April 11).



Group B comprises Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Scotland and Ghana.



Meanwhile, the Malaysian men’s hockey team lost 2-0 to defending champions Australia in a friendly match yesterday.



In the match, Australia earned five penalty corners while Malaysia failed to earn even one.



In the first two friendly matches, Malaysia defeated New South Wales Institute of Sports (NSWIS) 4-2 and 5-2.



The Star of Malaysia