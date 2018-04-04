THE Pakistan men’s hockey team have won all major titles in the world except the Commonwealth Games gold medal.





And they will be determined to end their jinx in Gold Coast.



The team have won the World Cup four times, Olympic Games (three), Champions Trophy (three), Asian Games (eight), Asia Cup (three) and Asian Champions Trophy (twice).



In the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan have only managed to win medals twice – bronze in 2002 Manchester and silver in 2006 Melbourne.



Pakistan’s performance has taken a nosedive in the last few years and they brought in Dutchman Roelant Oltmans as the head coach early this year to turn their fortunes around.



Oltmans is a coach with vast experience and guided Holland to winning the World Cup in Utrecht, Holland in 1998. Team manager Hassan Sardar said they would use the Gold Coast Games as a launchpad for greater success.



“This is the first assignment for Oltmans and we would be more than pleased if the team can reach at least the semi-finals,” said Hassan.



The Star of Malaysia