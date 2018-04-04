Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Mazon

Pakistan out to end Commonwealth Games jinx

Published on Wednesday, 04 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
View Comments

THE Pakistan men’s hockey team have won all major titles in the world except the Commonwealth Games gold medal.



And they will be determined to end their jinx in Gold Coast.

The team have won the World Cup four times, Olympic Games (three), Champions Trophy (three), Asian Games (eight), Asia Cup (three) and Asian Champions Trophy (twice).

In the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan have only managed to win medals twice – bronze in 2002 Manchester and silver in 2006 Melbourne.

Pakistan’s performance has taken a nosedive in the last few years and they brought in Dutchman Roelant Oltmans as the head coach early this year to turn their fortunes around.

Oltmans is a coach with vast experience and guided Holland to winning the World Cup in Utrecht, Holland in 1998. Team manager Hassan Sardar said they would use the Gold Coast Games as a launchpad for greater success.

“This is the first assignment for Oltmans and we would be more than pleased if the team can reach at least the semi-finals,” said Hassan.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.