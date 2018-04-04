

Phil Roper in action v Germany



After a strong year in 2017 England’s men have began 2018 in impressive fashion and head to the Commonwealth Games in Australia full of confidence.





The squad travel to the Gold Coast on the back of a successful training block and a silver medal at the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia where they were runners up to Australia.



Co-captain Phil Roper believes their time in Ipoh has set them in good stead ahead of their trip to the Gold Coast, he said: “We are feeling really good. There was a bit of jet lag after returning from Malaysia but it was really good preparation.



“We had a lot of good performances and results and reaching the final again was a big achievement for the group and now we look forward to the Commonwealth Games.”





England celebrate in Malaysia



England are still looking for their first gold medal in Hockey at the Commonwealth Games and Roper is confident the squad can compete for top spot.



Roper added: “Heading to a big multi-sport event anyone would be lying if they said they aren’t thinking about gold. But our focus is very much on the team and our processes, getting better and how we can come good at back end of tournament.



England face Malaysia, Pakistan, Wales and India in their pool, the clashes with Wales and India though have sparked extra attention for Roper: “I’m looking forward to playing Wales, obviously a home nation battle and against some players I know. The games are always great fun against competitive opposition.



“It’ll be great facing India also, number 6 against number 7 in the world and they have a lot of talent in their ranks.”



This won’t be the first time Roper has played out in Australia, and he is looking forward to competing down under once again: “I played out there in the Youth Olympics in 2013 winning silver which was amazing. It’s a brilliant place to play hockey, a beautiful climate with good friendly crowds and I can’t wait to get back out there.”



England Hockey Board Media release