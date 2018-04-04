By Jeremy Edwards from the Gold Coast







CG on the GC!



We don’t often find ourselves playing in front of a home crowd, and it’s even more unique that we get to do it at a multi sport event. The coast that runs with gold has so far been very good to us, the array of countries and cultures throughout the village makes for a really vibrant community full of diversity and fun.





Being based in a village for a tournament is a new experience for some of us, however we have a good portion of players who have been to previous Commonwealth Games and Olympics to lean on for experience in regards to managing the daily hustle and bustle. It would be no surprise that the most traffic we come across is in the large dining hall where there are stalls for every appetite including Western, Asian, African and Halal options. Not to mention a fridge in every corner full of complimentary refreshments.



In our Australian part of the village we are treated exceptionally well, we have a ‘hangout’ area where athletes and staff can get food and drinks, play some FIFA or for the more seasoned athletes, a few board games. We also have our own pool available for use with an on site barista, our coffee snobs are pretty happy with that inclusion as they take photos of each other sipping their brews and uploading them to social media. #grindandshine #thanksalatte just to name a few.



The challenge of being in the village is finding the right balance of work and play, which is something that we find we have done quite well in previous tournaments. Whilst there are extra external distractions, the enthusiasm of the group to play in front of a parochial home crowd full of family and friends is keeping our minds on the job, and we are all itching to play our first game on Saturday against South Africa.



The guys have extra curricular activities to keep on top of too, some have little ones to check in with, some have university study to do, and Lachi Sharp has been thrown the challenge to overtake Daniel Beale as ‘king snoozer’. The ability to nap during the day and still get 10+ hours of sleep a night may seem simple, but don't underestimate how much training is required to reach this feat.



Jeremy (Jerry) Hayward has really been sharpening up his AFL tagging skills so far, covering every step that Eddie Ockenden has taken. When he’s not shadowing Ed he’s been working away with his university study, aiming to become a Primary School Teacher. I helped proof read his latest assignment and had to remind him that you can just press backspace on your laptop for a spelling mistake instead of using white out on the screen to cover it up, I guess a multi sport event does need a village idiot after all. Just joking Jez!



For the history enthusiasts, the Kookaburras have quite an impressive record for Commonwealth Games since Hockey was introduced in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur. I still remember watching those games and the semi final against England where Michael Brennan scored in extra time to take the win 3-2. They then followed this up with a 4-0 win against the hosts Malaysia to take the gold and lay the foundations for the future, a feat which has been achieved every edition since then.







Because of the proud history there is a heightened level of expectation which goes along with it, and in hockey we find that a multi sport event gives us more air time and coverage then we traditionally get during our usual tournaments. Too often we see teams and athletes at these events not win a gold medal and be seen as a disappointment, or that they have let down their nation. Despite this I firmly believe our group will manage the external pressure and play the same way we always do, the excitement overrides the expectation and the cliche of process over outcome is what we preach, and abide by every time we play.



My belief in regards to high performance sport is that you need to enjoy the challenges that come your way, and try to find the positives even when it may seem you are up against the world. In the example of a home Commonwealth Games it is the joy we have wearing our nations colours in front of our family and friends which will trump the fear of not winning a match or a medal of a particular colour. With a clear mind the irrelevant stuff won’t impact you, and we can do what we love which is play with a high level of intensity, but also a high level of fun.



We have a few more training sessions coming up, one of them is the graveyard shift where we won’t finish up until 10pm! This simulates our evening game against Scotland on Sunday, but also the playoff games we are hopeful of reaching later in the tournament. We will prepare well and give the same absolute effort we always do, I encourage you all to tune in and watch us play as the spectacle is something which is truly humbling, and one that I along with my team mates are really looking forward to doing.



Be sure to book in your couch at 4.30pm AEST on Saturday, it should be a lot of fun!



Hockey Australia media release