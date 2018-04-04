Ben Somerford







Kookaburras skipper Mark Knowles epitomises everything good about Australia according to Team Chef De Mission Steve Moneghetti.





Knowles will be Australia’s Flag Bearer at Wednesday night’s 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast.



The veteran Kookaburra, who hails from Rockhampton and resides in Brisbane, has won three Commonwealth Games gold medals and will retire immediately after the Gold Coast event.



“It’s not about ability on the field, it’s the way that Mark carries himself off the field, especially at the Commonwealth Games,” Moneghetti said.



“That’s what distinguishes this choice. This is a homegrown boy whose made good.



“There’s something about the Australian outback, the spirit, the dirt, this bloke is all of that and he represents it unbelievably well.”



Moneghetti explained his choice of Knowles, identifying several key criteria with Knowles ticking all the boxes.



“You need to look at your character, integrity and leadership,” he said.



“Mark has been a person who has believed in the Australian team at the Commonwealth Games which is significant. The way he carries himself, he’s an absolute rock. He’s an inspiring leader.”



Knowles said he was humbled by the honour, having stepped on stage with most of Australia’s previous Flag Bearers including Kieren Perkins, Lisa Curry, Sharelle McMahon and fellow Rockhampton product Anna Meares.



“I think because of the person that I am and where I’ve come from, this is really important for me,” he said.



“I’ve prided myself on being a very team oriented person for most of my career. I’m at the end of my career so I know these amazing moments don’t come around very often.



“I was actually most emotional about being on stage with the people who were already there. I couldn’t believe it.



“They were people who were role models or idols to me.”



Hockey Australia media release