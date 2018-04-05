



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending overall champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolt registered the biggest win in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) when they humiliated Malaysia Sabah Sports School (SSMS) Resilient 15-2.





It was the Johor Sports School’s fifth consecutive win in the Division One match.



Three players scored hattricks in the goal feast – forward Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) (second, fifth, sixth), Mohd Muhibuddin Moharam (14th, 36th, 37th) and Mohd Arif Syafie (14th, 48th, 55th) – at the SSTMI pitch in Bandar Penawar yesterday.



The other scorers were Muhd Amirul Hamizan Azahar (32nd, 41st), Muhd Shahirul Rusyaidi Abdullah (29th), Muhd Hazzim Amin Hafidz (43rd), Mohd Abid Sufian Mat Ruslee (53rd) and Muhd Shahrin Izzuddin Shamsuri (56th).



Skipper Muhajir Abdul Rauf (33rd, 52nd) replied for the Sabah Sports School.



SSTMI Thunderbolt have another four matches to play.



Pahang Hockey Academy (AHP)-SSP-Thunderbolt edged MSNSSN Young Lion of Perlis 1-0 to move up to second in the standings.



Muhd Nazrey Din scored the winner in the 21st minute.



The Star of Malaysia