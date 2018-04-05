

U16 Girls NAGS 2018



U16 Girls



The U16 England girls faced the Netherlands away from home, losing 2-1 in the three match series over the Easter break.





The first game saw both teams starting the match explosively with a goal apiece at half time, the Netherlands scored twice in minutes and despite a penalty corner from Beth Alexander England lost 3-2. Head coach John Bell said; ‘I am pleased with their performance as for many it is their first experience of international hockey.’



The second game England were quickly on the back foot at 2-0 down at half time but England fought on in the second half, Aimee Plumb scoring England’s only goal making the final score 3-1.



In the final game of the series England came out victorious, in an end to end game England showed their strength featuring outstanding saves from our goal keepers. After beating a midfielder, Claudia Swain ran on to the top of the circle to strike the ball pass the keeper to give England the win, full time score 1-0.



Game 1



Netherlands (1) 3

FG 15’ FG 33’ FG 36’



England (1) 2

Klugman FG 18’ Alexander PC 55’



Game 2



Netherlands (2) 3

FG 1’ FG 11’ FG 37’



England (0) 1

Plumb FG 54’



Game 3



Netherlands (0) 0



England (0) 1

Swain 33’ FG



U16 Boys





U16 Boys England NAGS 2018



England went toe to toe with the Netherlands in the first game of the series, both sides energetically searching for the win. The home side may have been first on the score sheet but England took a brief 2-1 lead, goals from Bithell and Weaver but the Dutch soon executing two goals before half time to lead 3-2. England fought on fighting to take the lead back, Will Mead danced round the defence slotting the ball into the goal on his reverse but it wasn't enough with the home side winning 4-3.



The second game of the series saw a thrilling performance by England to take a draw 3-3. Facing a 3-0 deficit at half time, England staged an impressive comeback with all three goals coming from the stick of Ellis Robson.



In the third and final game despite only being a goal down at half time, tired legs and clinical finishing by the opposition saw the Dutch side come away 7-1 winners.



Head coach Mark Bateman said; ‘We approached this weekend with a real intent to play a structured and high tempo style of hockey. For many of our group, some of the tactical elements we used were new for them. On the whole, I’m pleased with how we performed given where we are in our programme and am confident that the group will continue to improve over the coming months.’



Next fixtures: Ulster U17s - May 5th to 7th



Game 1



Netherlands (3) 4

2’ FG 23’ FG 28’ FG 35’ PC



England (2) 3

Bithell 5’ FG Weaver 18’ PC Mead 51’ FG



Game 2



Netherlands (3) 3

9’ FG 22’ PC 24’ PC



England (0) 3

Robson 37’ PC 40’ FG 59’ FG



Game 3



Netherlands (2) 7

11’ FG 28’ PC 35’ FG 37’ PS 40’ FG 50’ FG 55’ FG



England (1) 1

Robson 17’ PC



England Hockey Board Media release