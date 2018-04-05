

U18 Girls v Netherlands 2018



U18 Boys



England under 18 boys drew their three-match series with their dutch counterparts at Lilleshall.





The opening match was a balanced one between two good sides and England took the lead through Stuart Kentwell.



A strong run from Tom Russell saw him reach the baseline and pull back to Kentwell who applied the finish. However the visitors equalised from a penalty corner to earn a draw.



The Netherlands took the lead in the second match from another penalty corner but England staged an impressive comeback to win 2-1. Karan Sofat levelled before Dan West grabbed the winner.



The winning goal came after a fantastic effort from West who initially won the ball deep in his own half and after securing the ball and getting his pass away ran hard and deep into the Dutch circle to bat in a chest high rebound from the goalkeeper.



Unfortunately the final match was a heavy defeat for England who were beaten 4-0 meaning the series was drawn 1-1.



Game 1



England (0) 1

Kentwell 38’ FG



Netherlands (0) 1

52’ PC



Game 2



England (0) 2

Sofat 41’ FG West 64’ FG



Netherlands (1) 1

23’ PC



Game 3



England (0) 0



Netherlands (1) 4

1’ FG 48’ FG 53’ FG 69’



U18 Girls



England under 18 Girls travelled to the Netherlands for their three-match series with their dutch equivalents.



The squad lost the series 3-0 but showed tremendous fight while improving in every match and were unfortunate to lose the final two fixtures.



They lose their opening on Saturday 31 March 5-1 as Noor Omrani netted a hat-trick for the hosts, Nina Apoola grabbing England’s consolation goal.



England responded well in their next fixture on Sunday, a fine move finished by Vicki McCabe put the visitors into the lead in a close contest but two goals in the final ten minutes saw the Netherlands claim victory.



The final match was another tight affair which was goalless heading into the final quarter. However the hosts struck twice in quick succession but another goal from Apoola made for a nervy finish, but the hosts held out.



Speaking after their final match, Head coach said: “This was another good performance from the team with work to be done on keeping that intensity and focus for the full 70 minutes.



“It was pleasing to see the fight to come back in the last quarter which resulted in real momentum and opportunities to get a result from the game.



“Overall, an excellent series of games against the Dutch where the players showed what they are capable of and their potential to grow as a team.”



Game 1



Netherlands 5 (3)

5' FG 11' FG 18 FG' 63' FG 69' PS



England 1 (0)

Nina Appola 68' FG



Game 2



Netherlands 2 (0)

52' PC 59' FG



England 1(1)

McCabe 29' FG



Game 3



Netherlands 2(0)

45' FG 49' FG



England 1 (0)

Apoola 54' FG



England Hockey Board Media release