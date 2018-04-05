Rob Muir



Following such a successful 2018 Indoor World Cup for both Men’s and Women’s teams, Hockey Australia is pleased to release the Australian Indoor Hockey Squads for 2018.





These squads have been identified as the start of the next campaign towards the next Indoor World Cup (year/location TBC) and are announced following the 2018 Festival of Indoor Hockey hosted in Goulburn, NSW earlier this year.



Plans for these squads throughout 2018 are still being finalised and will be communicated shortly with the squad members. The squads exist through to February 2019 where they may be edited/added to following the 2019 Festival of Indoor Hockey.



Congratulations to the members of each squad listed below;



Australian Men's Indoor Squad



Australian Women's Indoor Squad



