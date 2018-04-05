Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Zoppo 2017 banner

Australian Indoor Hockey Squads Announced

Published on Thursday, 05 April 2018 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

Rob Muir

Following such a successful 2018 Indoor World Cup for both Men’s and Women’s teams, Hockey Australia is pleased to release the Australian Indoor Hockey Squads for 2018.



These squads have been identified as the start of the next campaign towards the next Indoor World Cup (year/location TBC) and are announced following the 2018 Festival of Indoor Hockey hosted in Goulburn, NSW earlier this year.

Plans for these squads throughout 2018 are still being finalised and will be communicated shortly with the squad members. The squads exist through to February 2019 where they may be edited/added to following the 2019 Festival of Indoor Hockey.

Congratulations to the members of each squad listed below;

Australian Men's Indoor Squad

Australian Women's Indoor Squad

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.