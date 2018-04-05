IT’S payback time.



Hockey player Mohd Fitri Saari wants Malaysia to end their miserable run against England in the Commonwealth Games when they clash tomorrow at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.





“We’ve performed poorly against England in the last few years and the challenge will be on us to get the better of them in the Games,” said the 25-year-old.



In the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup last month, Malaysia were thrashed 7-2 by England. Malaysia also lost 7-3 in the World League Semi-finals in London last June in the group and went down 4-1 in the playoff for fourth.



In the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Malaysia were humiliated 8-1.



Fitri said the team needed to rise to the occasion and live up to hockey’s status as Malaysia’s No. 1 team sport.



“We can’t afford another disaster against England as this will dampen the team’s spirit in the Games,” said Fitri.



“England play a very disciplined game and are fast on the counter attack. They’re also good at penalty corner set-pieces. We have to play a tight marking game and can’t afford to make mistakes in defence.”



In the absence of experienced midfielder Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil, Fitri hopes Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor and Meor Muhamad Azuan Hassan will step up.



“We need a significant result to boost our chances in the Games,” said Fitri.



The other teams in Malaysia’s group are Wales, India and Pakistan.



If Fitri helps Malaysia go far, his family will be delighted after all the sacrifices he has made.



His nine-month-old son Muhammad Adam Zafran is suffering from a chronic lung infection and has to rely on an oxygen machine to breathe.



“I’ve to call home everyday to check on my son. It’s hard to focus on the Games. Hopefully, all these sacrifices of playing for the nation will be worth it,” said Fitri, who’s making his Games debut.



The Star of Malaysia