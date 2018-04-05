Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith believes the side’s unpredictability can be a key factor at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





The Hockeyroos begin their campaign for a fourth consecutive gold medal on Thursday against Canada from 4.30pm AEST.



Australia are the third highest ranked nation in the women’s draw, behind England (second) and New Zealand (fourth).



New Zealand knocked the Hockeyroos out of the 2016 Rio Olympics in the quarter-finals, while many members of the England side won gold, as Great Britain, meaning they’re arguably the two favourites on the Gold Coast.



Australia have evolved a lot since their Rio disappointment, with a new coaching staff led by Paul Gaudoin and plenty of young players coming through.



“At Rio we were a very structured team,” Smith said. “We had it all planned out.



“The last two years has been fluid and free. Everyone is bringing their individual flair.



“The fact we’ve been playing with that freedom and flexibility has brought back some unpredictability in the Hockeyroos.



“Maybe that was our downfall in Rio, we were too predictable and other teams could see our structures.



“Some of the teams at this tournament have never played this Australia team or our style.”



Smith said Australia’s opening game represented an opportunity to make a statement against 21st ranked Canada.



“We are only focusing on the first game, we haven’t really looked past that yet,” the Crookwell product said.



“Canada are not to be under-estimated, they are going to be a tough team.



“We need to go out there and show everyone that we’re here to play and we’re going to be one of the teams to beat.



“I guess when you look at the rankings we’re underdogs, but when you look at the history, no, we should be favourites.



“We’re here to win and we’ll do everything we can in our power to make sure that happens.



“We used the excuse last year that we’re in a rebuilding stage.



“We’re not using that any more. We’ve been together now for a year-and-a-half as a squad and I’m really confident that we can get the job done if we perform consistently.”



Smith said Australia’s rich history of success in hockey at the Commonwealth Games needed to be analysed too.



“The Hockeyroos may have won all those medals, but it’s never been easy for them,” she said.



“Two of the last three have gone to shootouts and it’s always been a slog and a hard-fought win.



“It’s what Aussies love. That’s something we’re going to have to do to win the tournament.”



The Hockeyroos play Canada from 4.30pm, check your local guides for Channel Seven coverage. Watch Hockey Half-Time on Hockeyroos Facebook and follow @Hockeyroos for Twitter updates.



Hockey Australia media release